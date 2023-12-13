Xi says building China-Vietnam community with a shared future opens new chapter in bilateral ties

Xinhua) 14:06, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here on Wednesday that Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and he jointly announced building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Xi said he believes it will bring greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

