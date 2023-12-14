Xi calls state visit to Vietnam successful culmination of China's diplomatic efforts in 2023

Xinhua) 08:01, December 14, 2023

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his wife, Ngo Thi Man, before returning to China after paying a state visit to Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Shortly after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) came to a successful conclusion in late October, 2022, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong became the first foreign leader to visit China.

This time, the state visit to Vietnam as the successful culmination of China's diplomatic efforts this year is of great importance, said General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday as he concluded his two-day state visit to Vietnam.

Xi made the remarks as he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, bid farewell to Trong and his wife, Ngo Thi Man, before returning to China.

Throughout the years, leaders of both parties and countries have consistently maintained close communication, reaching numerous crucial agreements to guide the cooperative development of bilateral ties.

Noting that it is a good tradition for leaders of the two parties to draw up plans for the development of relations between the two parties and countries, Xi pointed out that during this visit, he and Trong jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The decision has brought China-Vietnam relations to a new historical starting point and will push China-Vietnam relations to a new level, Xi said.

The announcement came as the two sides are marking the 15th anniversary of establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. China was the first country to forge such a partnership with Vietnam, the latter's highest level of diplomatic ties.

Over the past 15 years since the inception of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnam and China have made substantial progress in cooperation in various fields, laying a solid foundation for both sides to push bilateral relations into a new stage, said Dao Ngoc Bau, deputy director in charge of the Institute of International Relations under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

During Xi's visit, both leaders quoted on several occasions late Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh's well-known remarks, which defined China-Vietnam relations as a bond of "camaraderie plus brotherhood."

Xi said that what impressed him most was Trong's repeated emphasis that the China-Vietnam bond of "camaraderie plus brotherhood" is the starting point and foundation of the China-Vietnam relationship.

As long as the two sides continue to steadfastly follow this path, China-Vietnam relations will surely achieve new developments, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries, Xi said, thanking Trong and his wife for "the warmest reception and most grand hospitality" during the visit.

Xi added that he stands ready to continue to maintain close communication with Trong through various flexible means.

On the second day of his visit, apart from meeting senior Vietnamese officials including Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Xi also met with representatives of young Chinese and Vietnamese and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship.

The foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among their people and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people, Xi said during his meeting with those representatives together with Trong.

As he said goodbye to Xi and his wife, Trong congratulated Xi on the complete success of his visit.

Noting that Xi's visit had a tight schedule and far-reaching significance, Trong said that they had not only witnessed the signing of dozens of bilateral cooperation documents, but further enhanced mutual understanding and trust.

The decision to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is of decisive significance to the future relations between the two countries, he said.

Noting that no long ago, he and Xi met with representatives of young Chinese and Vietnamese and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship, Trong expressed hope that they will inherit the traditional friendship of comrades plus brothers between the two countries and carry forward the cause of Vietnam-China friendship.

