Infographics: Key data on China-Vietnam cooperation
(People's Daily Online) 15:57, December 13, 2023
Editor's notes:
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, is on a state visit to Vietnam from Dec. 12 to 13. Xi's visit comes at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Vo Van Thuong, state president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
China and Vietnam, close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, share a robust and steadily advancing bilateral relationship. Let's delve into data highlighting the cooperation between the two countries in economic and trade endeavors, tourism, education, and infrastructure construction.
