Vietnam follows independent foreign policy, takes ties with China a top priority -- Vietnam's Trong
(Xinhua) 09:51, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam adheres to an independent foreign policy, and takes developing relations with China as a top priority and strategic choice, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.
Trong made the remarks in his meeting with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
