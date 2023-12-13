Vietnam follows independent foreign policy, takes ties with China a top priority -- Vietnam's Trong

Xinhua) 09:51, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam adheres to an independent foreign policy, and takes developing relations with China as a top priority and strategic choice, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.

Trong made the remarks in his meeting with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

