Commentary: China, Vietnam jointly build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President, is on a state visit to Vietnam from Dec. 12 to 13.

The visit will further strengthen relations between the CPC and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the two countries, and deepen the traditional friendship between the two parties and countries. It is a landmark event that takes place against the backdrop of crucial historical opportunities for both parties and countries to advance the socialist cause, seek cooperation and development, maintain regional and global peace and stability, and build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

First, the visit will further deepen relations between the two parties and countries. Since the establishment of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bilateral relations have enjoyed a steady development. China and Vietnam are committed to building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, which reflects a new high in political mutual respect and trust, closer economic mutual benefits and win-win cooperation, more frequent cultural exchanges, and a better inheritance and development of civilization and wisdom. Meanwhile, China and Vietnam cooperate in the international arena, rise to the challenges, and safeguard regional and global peace and stability. Such a cooperation framework has brought greater well-being to both peoples, and contributed to the harmonious development of the world.

Second, the all-dimensional interaction is consolidated. A distinctive and effective interaction framework covering the exchanges between political parties, government departments, legislatures, local governments, and civil society organizations has taken shape. Exchanges between political parties have enabled both sides to gain a better understanding of each other's governance concept. Substantial progress has been made in economic cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two government departments. Legislatures have frequently interacted, learning from each other in the formulation of laws and regulations, thus promoting the construction of the socialist rule of law. Cooperation between local governments has enriched the content of bilateral cooperation, fleshed out the policies and measures of bilateral cooperation, and helped it become closer and more innovative. And civil society organizations' participation has injected new vitality into the development of bilateral relations, promoting mutual understanding among the peoples and nourishing people-to-people amity. This all-dimensional interaction pattern has not only yielded substantive results at the bilateral level, but is highly influential in the region and the world, pushing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Furthermore, the docking of their strategic planning has continuously empowered bilateral cooperation. The signing of a cooperation document between the two sides on the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan marks a deeper strategic docking, pushes pragmatic cooperation in areas such as agricultural products, interconnectivity, high-tech, and tourism for in-depth development, and brings strategic cooperation to an all-round and high-quality development phase, offering new opportunities to prosperity and stability for both countries and the region. It can be said that deeper cooperation in docking their strategic planning has built a cooperative network covering multiple fields, featuring shared interests, and ushering in a brighter future for the peoples of both countries.

The visit of general secretary Xi Jinping will help both countries build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and re-calibrate the course of bilateral ties. It will also boost the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era characterized by peace, prosperity, and a shared destiny. This visit is crucial to the region's pursuit of win-win cooperation, and the exploration of a path to modernization for the world featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

The author is a professor at the School of International Studies, and vice dean of Institute of Area Studies of Peking University.

