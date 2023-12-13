Commentary: Elevating China-Vietnam ties in tune with trends of times

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam have agreed on Tuesday to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides, unveiling a new chapter in bilateral ties.

The new strategic positioning between the two parties and countries was announced following talks between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

China and Vietnam are connected by mountains and rivers, enjoy cultural proximity, cherish the same ideals, and have a shared future ahead.

Regardless of how the international situation may change, the two sides jointly uphold peace and tranquility, pursue development and cooperation, promote prosperity and progress, and embark on a bright path towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

As this year marks the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam, elevating the bilateral relationship is in tune with the trend of the times and will pave the way for an even brighter future in their bilateral relations.

As the world's top two ruling Communist parties, both the CPC and CPV have been adhering to and developing Marxism, unswervingly follow the socialist path, and leading their respective country in socialist construction.

All the more, the two parties should grasp the special strategic significance of China-Vietnam relations and make solid progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future from the perspective of strengthening the socialist forces in the world and ensuring the steady and long-term progress of their respective cause of socialist construction.

Now enjoying a new positioning, the bilateral relationship sends a clear signal of unity and cooperation to the international community.

The construction of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance between China and Vietnam not only aligns with the common interests of both parties and countries, but also stands to attract more countries to engage in the noble undertaking of building an Asian community with a shared future and a community with a shared future for mankind.

This, in turn, will provide greater positive energy for the substantial development of Asia, nurturing good-neighborly friendship and making significant contributions to global peace and development.

With joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination, and better handling of differences.

The cause of socialist construction in China and Vietnam will advance steadily and make new contributions to the stability, development, and prosperity of the region and the world.

