Peng Liyuan visits Vietnamese Women's Museum

Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits the Vietnamese Women's Museum and has tea with Ngo Thi Man, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam can strengthen exchanges and mutual learning to help more women change their life and realize their personal values, said Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Peng said this on Tuesday while visiting the Vietnamese Women's Museum and having tea with Ngo Thi Man, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Accompanied by her, Peng toured a Vietnamese women's folk customs exhibition, listened to the introduction of Vietnamese women's marriage customs, and spoke highly of Vietnamese women's virtues of diligence, bravery and endurance.

Peng held cordial exchanges with Ngo Thi Man and Vietnamese women representatives, and shared her work in promoting the cause of women and children as a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education.

China upholds gender equality and attaches great importance to protecting women's rights, and Vietnam has many good experience and practices in promoting women's progress, improving women's status and protecting women's rights and interests, she said.

Meanwhile, Peng and Ngo Thi Man admired a display of traditional Vietnamese musical instruments and costumes.

China and Vietnam share similar cultures and enjoy a close people-to-people bond, Peng said, adding that she hopes the two countries can deepen people-to-people exchanges and write more chapters of China-Vietnam friendship.

