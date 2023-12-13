China, Vietnam agree to implement consensus with concrete actions: senior officials

Xinhua) 10:06, December 13, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam should lose no time in studying and implementing important consensus reached by leaders of both countries and must actively work together for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi said on Tuesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat.

Cai said the current trip to Vietnam by Chinese leader shows that China attaches great importance to relations between the two parties and two countries, and that China firmly supports Vietnam's socialist cause, adding that top leaders of both parties held important talks and agreed to deepen the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance between the two sides.

The visit will surely become an epoch-making milestone in the history of China-Vietnam relations, and will have a significant and far-reaching impact on advancing the socialist cause and promoting regional peace and development, Cai said.

Calling on both sides to adhere to the correct political direction, Cai said China and Vietnam should intensify the self-improvement of the party and resolutely safeguard the party's leadership and system security.

Both sides should deepen the synergy of their respective development strategies and further upgrade their practical cooperation in the spirit of mutual success and win-win cooperation, he said.

China and Vietnam should encourage news media and trade unions, women's groups, youth and other organizations to deepen exchanges and cooperation, carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, and promote people-to-people exchanges, Cai said.

Both sides should strengthen cooperation within the framework of the China-proposed three global initiatives on development, security and civilization, as well as coordination and cooperation within multilateral organizations and mechanisms, so as to uphold international fairness and justice, maintain regional peace and stability, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

Mai said the talks between the top leaders of the two parties were very successful, which provided new and important impetus to the development of the relationship between the two parties and two countries, and will greatly expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two sides should let inter-party exchanges provide strategic guidance and play a pioneering role, and implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties with concrete actions, Mai said.

Mai said building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance will promote the well-being of the two peoples and the cause of peace and progress of humankind.

The Vietnamese side firmly supports the three global initiatives, believing they are in line with the interests of people of all countries and conform to the spirit of the UN Charter and international law, Mai said.

The CPV is ready to work with the CPC to utilize the advantages of the socialist system to promote the steady and sustainable development of relations between the two parties and two countries, Mai said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was present at the talks.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)