Vietnam's Trong says Hanoi upholds one-China principle, opposes interference in China's internal affairs

Xinhua) 10:00, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam firmly upholds the one-China principle, and opposes any force to interfere in China's internal affairs, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, Trong said his country recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, supports China's cause of reunification and firmly opposes separatist activities for "Taiwan independence" in any form.

Issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang are all China's internal affairs, he said, adding that Vietnam hopes and also believes that China will maintain stability, development and prosperity.

