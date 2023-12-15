Chinese FM: Vietnam upholds one-China principle, opposes interference in China's internal affairs

Xinhua) 11:16, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam firmly upholds the one-China principle and opposes interference in China's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks as Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, returned to China on Wednesday evening after paying a successful state visit to Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders reiterated solemnly that the Vietnamese side firmly upholds the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, supports China's cause of reunification, and firmly opposes separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" in any form, Wang said.

The Vietnamese leaders also said that issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang are all China's internal affairs, and Vietnam opposes any force's interference in China's internal affairs, and hopes and also believes that China will maintain stability, development, and prosperity, Wang added.

