Vicky's Vlog: President's Office of Vietnam, here I come

By Wang Zi and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:32, December 14, 2023

President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on Wednesday. China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Vietnam to find a long-term solution to maritime issues, Xi said. Vicky Wang reports from the scene.

