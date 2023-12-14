Home>>
Vicky's Vlog: President's Office of Vietnam, here I come
By Wang Zi and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:32, December 14, 2023
President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on Wednesday. China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Vietnam to find a long-term solution to maritime issues, Xi said. Vicky Wang reports from the scene.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Vietnam economic, trade cooperation benefits two peoples
- Vietnam chooses justice and national interests that can prevent itself from becoming a pawn: former Vietnamese official
- Xi delivers important speech at central economic work conference
- Xi's fruitful visit consolidates China-Vietnam relations
- Presidents vow to advance solidarity, cooperation
- To deepen, pursue tangible progress of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.