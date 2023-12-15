China-Vietnam ties rock-solid, immune to disruption: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:20, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China-Vietnam relationship is as solid as rock and has never been so comprehensive, profound and friendly as it is today, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the press on the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

No external force can sow discords in, disrupt or undermine this bilateral relationship, Wang quoted remarks by Vietnamese leaders as saying.

