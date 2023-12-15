Chinese FM says agreement to upgrade China-Vietnam ties highlight moment of Xi's visit

December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the upgrade of China-Vietnam ties is the "highlight moment" of the state visit to the Southeastern Asian country by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the press on Xi's visit.

He said the bilateral agreement to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is a major historic decision made by the leaders of the two parties and countries, as well as the most important political achievement reached by the two sides.

The new positioning of bilateral ties, he said, is also an accumulated elevation and inevitable choice of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which has spanned 15 years, and aligns with the fundamental interests of the two nations.

