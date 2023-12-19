Home>>
China, Vietnam sign memorandum on translation of classics
(Xinhua) 11:29, December 19, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has signed a memorandum with the Commission for Popularization and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on translating and publishing classic works from the two countries.
According to the memorandum, 30 classic works from the two countries will be translated and published within the next five years to boost exchanges and mutual learning between the Chinese and Vietnamese peoples.
