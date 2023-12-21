Vietnam's watermelon to be exported to China via official channel

Xinhua) 13:17, December 21, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Watermelon has become the next farm produce of Vietnam to be exported to China via the official channel with China's recent permission, Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The fresh watermelon meeting phytosanitary standards will be exported to the Chinese market through designated border gates.

According to the report, the fresh fruit permitted to enter the Chinese market must come from cultivation and processing establishments registered with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, China's General Administration of Customs will verify the list of businesses provided by Vietnamese authorities and regularly update the list on its website.

