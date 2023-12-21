Home>>
Vietnam's watermelon to be exported to China via official channel
(Xinhua) 13:17, December 21, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Watermelon has become the next farm produce of Vietnam to be exported to China via the official channel with China's recent permission, Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The fresh watermelon meeting phytosanitary standards will be exported to the Chinese market through designated border gates.
According to the report, the fresh fruit permitted to enter the Chinese market must come from cultivation and processing establishments registered with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Meanwhile, China's General Administration of Customs will verify the list of businesses provided by Vietnamese authorities and regularly update the list on its website.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Vietnam sign memorandum on translation of classics
- China, Vietnam sign MoU on copyright cooperation
- To work together for China-Vietnam community with shared future that carries strategic significance
- China, Vietnam sow seeds of win-win agricultural cooperation
- News Analysis: Upgrade of China-Vietnam ties fits times, boosts regional development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.