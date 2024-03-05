Home>>
China to ensure stable production, supply of agricultural products
(Xinhua) 10:15, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to ensure stable production and supply of grain and other major agricultural products, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
All local governments must shoulder their share of responsibility for ensuring national food security, it said.
"We will keep working to consolidate and expand our achievements in poverty alleviation, to prevent people from falling back into poverty and see that no large-scale return to poverty occurs," it said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.