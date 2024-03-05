China to ensure stable production, supply of agricultural products

Xinhua) 10:15, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to ensure stable production and supply of grain and other major agricultural products, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

All local governments must shoulder their share of responsibility for ensuring national food security, it said.

"We will keep working to consolidate and expand our achievements in poverty alleviation, to prevent people from falling back into poverty and see that no large-scale return to poverty occurs," it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)