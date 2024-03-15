Zunhua City in N China develops agricultural products processing industry

Xinhua) 15:16, March 15, 2024

Staff members work at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

