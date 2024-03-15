Zunhua City in N China develops agricultural products processing industry
Staff members work at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member works at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members work at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members work at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A staff member works at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Staff members work at a chestnut processing workshop in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2024. Zunhua City has leveraged its abundant resources of chestnuts, peaches, walnuts and hawthorns to develop the agricultural products processing industry. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.