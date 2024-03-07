Farmers busy with agricultural activities across China

Xinhua) 08:48, March 07, 2024

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Man'en Village in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 6, 2024. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Zuo Lianjiang/Xinhua)

A farmer ploughs a field in Longfu Village in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, March 6, 2024. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows farmers working in the field in Renhe Village in Guantang Township, Guang'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Zhou Xiujian/Xinhua)

A farmer ploughs a field in Maba Village, Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 5, 2024. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows farmers working in the field in Difang Township, Pingyi County, east China's Shandong Province. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Township, Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2024. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows agricultural machines spraying insecticides in a wheat field in Shuangmiao Village in Hushan Township, Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. Farmers in many regions of China are busy in the fields with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)