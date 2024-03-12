We Are China

Spring ploughing season begins in SW China

Ecns.cn) 13:50, March 12, 2024

Farmers plough a field in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

As the farming season comes, farmers are busy with spring ploughing across China.

Farmers plow a field with cattle in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

