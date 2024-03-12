Home>>
Spring ploughing season begins in SW China
(Ecns.cn) 13:50, March 12, 2024
Farmers plough a field in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
As the farming season comes, farmers are busy with spring ploughing across China.
Farmers plough a field in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
Farmers plough a field in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
Farmers plow a field with cattle in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
Farmers plow a field with cattle in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)
