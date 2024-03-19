Greenhouses boost agricultural production efficiency in NE China

Xinhua) 16:00, March 19, 2024

Workers thin the flowers of cherry trees at a greenhouse of a modern agriculture industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker checks tomato seedlings at a graphene greenhouse of a modern agriculture innovation demonstration industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers thin the flowers of cherry trees at a greenhouse of a modern agriculture industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers thin the flowers of cherry trees at a greenhouse of a modern agriculture industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker shows tomatoes at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A woman processes tomato seedlings at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers thin the flowers of cherry trees at a greenhouse of a modern agriculture industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker checks tomato seedlings at a graphene greenhouse of a modern agriculture innovation demonstration industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker is seen at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A woman processes tomato seedlings at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A woman processes tomato seedlings at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A woman shows newly-picked strawberries at a greenhouse of a modern agriculture industrial park on the outskirts of Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A bee is seen on the leaves of tomato plants at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)