NE China's Yichun develops woodcraft industry to boost local economy

Xinhua) 16:53, March 15, 2024

A staff member carves wood carving ornament at a workshop in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2024. The city of Yichun has capitalized on its abundant forestry resources to drive the development of woodcraft industry in recent years. It has made efforts to improve carving skills of practitioners, nurture talent and expand brand influence to boost local economic growth. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member carves a component of a wooden artwork at a workshop in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Staff members process wooden artworks at a workshop in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A staff member carves wood carving ornament at a workshop in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A staff member colors a component of a wooden artwork at a workshop in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Handicraftsman Wang Meijiang views the artwork he designed in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 12, 2024.

Wooden artworks are pictured at an exhibition hall in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 12, 2024.

A staff member arranges a wood carving ornament in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 12, 2024.

