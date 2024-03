Farmers busy with agricultural activities in Aksu, NW China

Xinhua) 09:25, March 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows a farmer operating machine to sow seeds in a field in Tianhai Village of Liuyuan Township, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Farmers in Aksu have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks the drip irrigation equipment in Ruifeng Village of Liuyuan Township, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2024. Farmers in Aksu have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

