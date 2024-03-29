Xizang commemorates 65th anniversary of democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom

Xinhua) 08:20, March 29, 2024

People pose for photos after a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Thursday marks the 65th anniversary of the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, with multiple grand celebrations and commemorative activities held across the region.

In the regional capital Lhasa, more than 2,000 people from all walks of life dressed in festive costumes gathered at the Potala Palace square at 10 a.m. for the national flag-raising ceremony on this special occasion.

"I used to be a migrant worker. But now I can enjoy a monthly pension and secure medical care, and my three children all have landed good jobs. Life is getting better and better," said Palbar, 66, adding that he attends the ceremony with his neighbors every year to commemorate the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in Xizang 65 years ago.

Kelsang Zengpel, a 79-year-old resident of Dombang Township, located in Zogang County in Chamdo City, said that as a witness to both the era of feudal serfdom and present-day Xizang, he has truly enjoyed the tangible development dividends over the years. He credits the country's favorable policies benefiting its people and the unprecedented development of his hometown, Dombang, for these improvements.

In Galai Village in Nyingchi City, local villagers put on their ethnic costumes and celebrated the anniversary with a grand, joyful dance. Known for its careful preservation of the local ecological system and robust rural eco-tourism, Galai received more than 110,000 tourists in 2023, with the total tourism income topping 3.41 million yuan (about 480,000 U.S. dollars), providing a significant boost to the local economy.

"Having a roof over our heads was once the dream of our forefathers who had been serfs. For our generation, worries about food, clothing and shelter are a thing of the past as the living conditions in Xizang have continuously improved," said Tseyang, who hails from Galai. "We are just so lucky to live in this era."

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the serfs.

Activities such as themed exhibitions, cultural and art performances, classic recitations and more were also held across Xizang. In Kamba County, located in Xigaze City, Tashi Norbu, a primary school teacher, drove all the way to the city proper for the commemorative activities. "Over the past decade, I've seen significant improvements in our school facilities. Our students now have access to electronic screens and projectors in their classrooms, remarkably boosting our teaching efficiency," Tashi Norbu said.

During a symposium held on the region's democratic reform, an attendee Thubten Khedrup said that the democratic reform is the most precious spiritual wealth and driving force for progress in Xizang, and the people of all ethnic groups in the region should cherish this historical heritage, carry it forward, and contribute to the prosperity and development of Xizang.

On Wednesday, Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government, hailed Xizang's miraculous development in various undertakings over the past 65 years in a televised speech marking the democratic reform.

A new socialist Xizang with social stability, ethnic unity, religious harmony, economic prosperity, improved well-being for the people, sound ecology, and consolidated borders is standing high on the "roof of the world," Yan noted in his speech.

