Home>>
All-round progress of Xizang in numbers
(Xinhua) 16:58, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of released data regarding southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region highlights the all-round progress of the plateau region. The following are some facts and figures about Xizang's development.
#InXizang
Producer: Wang Jianhua
Coordinators: Wang Qingqin, Meng Tao
Visual Designer: Cao Mengyao
Photographers: Jigme Dorje, Purbu Zhaxi, Sun Fei, Tenzin Nyida, Dainzin Nubo, Dong Zhixiong
Editors: Cao Mengyao, Meng Tao, Liu Lingyi, Li Xiao, Wang Haijing
China Signature Studio & China Story Studio
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Letter from Lhasa: A tale of ferries along Yarlung Zangbo River
- A glimpse of unique beauty of melting Lhanag-tso Lake in SW China's Xizang
- Tibetan herders -- guardians of source of China's mother river
- Letter from Lhasa: Spring farming ceremony offers glimpse of timeless Xizang tradition
- Trending in China | Guozhuang dance: A Tibetan tradition uniting communities through song and movement
- Xizang opens its first multi-ethnic-group exhibition hall for children, teens
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.