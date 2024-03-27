All-round progress of Xizang in numbers

Xinhua) 16:58, March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of released data regarding southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region highlights the all-round progress of the plateau region. The following are some facts and figures about Xizang's development.

#InXizang

