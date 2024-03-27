Trending in China | Guozhuang dance: A Tibetan tradition uniting communities through song and movement

(People's Daily App) 16:14, March 27, 2024

Guozhuang is a traditional Tibetan dance involving singing and dancing in a circle. It has its roots in the ancient practice of gathering around a campfire, symbolizing unity and camaraderie among the Tibetan people. More than just a dance, Guozhuang is a significant aspect of Tibetan culture that facilitates emotional expression, encourages dialogue and fosters strong connections within the community.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

