Trending in China | Guozhuang dance: A Tibetan tradition uniting communities through song and movement
(People's Daily App) 16:14, March 27, 2024
Guozhuang is a traditional Tibetan dance involving singing and dancing in a circle. It has its roots in the ancient practice of gathering around a campfire, symbolizing unity and camaraderie among the Tibetan people. More than just a dance, Guozhuang is a significant aspect of Tibetan culture that facilitates emotional expression, encourages dialogue and fosters strong connections within the community.
