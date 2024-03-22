Teacher brings dance and music into classroom, netizens amazed

People's Daily Online) 15:29, March 22, 2024

Heartwarming scenes of a teacher joyfully dancing with elementary school students in a classroom in Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, have taken the internet by storm. The dance's infectious energy brightens the entire room, prompting many netizens to express envy for the engaging teacher these children have the good fortune to learn from.

Yang Yingjun, a 40-year-old Chinese language teacher at Nansan Border Primary School, has incorporated dance into class breaks since 2019.

Years of teaching experience made him realize that students can lose focus during prolonged study sessions. As a solution, he introduced self-choreographed dance routines for the students to learn after class.

Yang's initiative has earned immense affection from his students. During breaks, they join him in dancing to rhythmic music, transforming the classroom into a lively dance floor.

With his encouragement, classroom dancing has spread throughout the entire school. This movement provides students with a mental and physical release, while also fostering a close bond between teachers and students.

