Modern dance featuring China's poet Su Dongpo staged in New York

Artists perform the dance "Dongpo: Life in Poems" at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, March 15, 2024. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The contemporary operatic dance "Dongpo: Life in Poems" greeted the audience at Lincoln Center in New York City on Friday, following its U.S. premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

The latest work by the well-known choreographer Shen Wei, the dance revolves around 12 original poems by Su Dongpo, incorporating traditional Chinese music and calligraphy. Around 1,500 people attended the show.

"I can't think of a way to better introduce Su Dongpo, the most preeminent and legendary Chinese poet to the United States," said Huang Ping, the Chinese consul general in New York, at the reception prior to the performance.

"I believe that tonight, through the dialogue between 'Su Dongpo' and 'Shen Wei,' transcending time and space, the audience can have a peek of the inner world of the Chinese people," said Huang.

Jing Xiaoyong, chairman of China Oriental Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd., which performed and produced the show jointly with China's Meishan Song and Dance Theatre, said the piece intends to interpret Su Dongpo, an icon in Chinese culture, and share his story and spirit with overseas audiences.

"I had the opportunity to see it at the Kennedy Center, and I honestly cannot wait to see it again. It is a breathtaking journey. It is quiet. It is a visual feast for the eyes," said Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of the American Dance Festival.

Jing said that the dance has been staged 20 times in China since its premiere in Shanghai in July 2023, winning the hearts of Chinese audiences.

