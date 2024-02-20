We Are China

People perform folk dances in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:40, February 20, 2024

Drum dancers perform in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Dragon dancers perform in a parade of folk customs in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Drum dancers perform in a parade of folk customs in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2024 shows people watching a drum dance in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Drum dancers perform in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People perform in a parade of folk customs in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2024 shows people attending a parade of folk customs in Huyi District, Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

