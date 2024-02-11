Dance drama celebrating Chinese porcelain shines at 2024 Spring Festival Gala

People's Daily Online) 11:34, February 11, 2024

"Impression of China" (Photo/China Media Group)

An excerpt from a magnificent dance drama inspired by Chinese porcelain staged at the 2024 Spring Festival Gala, an annual show staged and televised by China Media Group (CMG), captivated audiences nationwide on Feb. 9, 2024, the eve of the 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.

"Impression of China," the excerpt, was a highlight of the Chinese dance drama "Blue and White: Impression of China," showcasing the unique Oriental charm of Qingbai ware from the world-famous "porcelain capital" of Jingdezhen in east China's Jiangxi Province during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

As the most striking part of the dance drama, "Impression of China" beautifully captured the essence of Qingbai porcelain, which has been admired for hundreds of years, through the expressive body language of the dancers.

"Impression of China" (Photo/China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

Qingbai ware, known for its thin, white color with a hint of blue and green, embodies a clean, translucent beauty. "Impression of China" artistically interpreted this unique porcelain characteristic through the dancers' costumes.

The key movement of the excerpt, an enchanting spin, was inspired by the way porcelain makers shape clay into various forms using a pottery wheel. During the performance, dancers spun on a revolving platform, mimicking the dynamic process of ceramic creation and highlighting the simplicity and beauty of artifacts in muted colors.

"Impression of China" (Photo/China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

"Blue and White: Impression of China," a testament to the innovative transformation of China's rich traditional culture, is a collaborative effort by the China Oriental Performing Arts Group, Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group, and People's Daily Online.

The dance drama represents another achievement of the interdisciplinary collaboration between People's Daily Online and China Oriental Performing Arts Group. Previously, the two sides jointly launched a widely acclaimed dance drama, "Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting," inspired by a celebrated scroll painting.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)