Home>>
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 2023
(Xinhua) 10:51, February 18, 2024
XI'AN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 408 new foreign-funded enterprises were registered in northwest China's Shaanxi Province in 2023, marking a record high over the past two decades, with a year-on-year increase of 29.9 percent, according to the province's commerce department.
Among these enterprises, 336 foreign-invested companies were added to the tertiary industry last year, with a yearly growth of 26.8 percent. New firms in the high-tech service industry rose 61.3 percent year on year to 129, according to the commerce department.
The province's actual utilization of foreign investment increased by 3.7 percent last year totaling 9.99 billion yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Relics unearthed at pit K0007 of Qingshihuang Mausoleum on display
- Interview: Primavera Capital CEO refutes narratives calling China "uninvestable"
- New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor reaches 490 ports in 120 countries, regions
- South China's Guangzhou adds over 6,600 foreign-funded enterprises in 2023
- China's high-standard opening-up boosts foreign investment, global prosperity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.