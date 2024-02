We Are China

Relics unearthed at pit K0007 of Qingshihuang Mausoleum on display

Ecns.cn) 13:58, February 01, 2024

A terracotta figure unearthed at pit K0007 of Qinshihuang Mausoleum is on display at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

A total of 57 pieces of cultural relics including terracotta figures, bronze aquatic birds were exhibited at the museum.

Bronze aquatic birds unearthed at pit K0007 of Qinshihuang Mausoleum are on display at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Terracotta figures unearthed at pit K0007 of Qinshihuang Mausoleum are on display at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

