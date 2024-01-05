Paotang banquet held in Shiquan County, NW China
Tourists enjoy the food during the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024. A week-long tourism event is held here, attracting tourists coming here to experience the local culture. Shiquan Paotang banquet is a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Shaanxi Province, held annually to entertain relatives, friends and neighbors during the twelfth month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Tourists enjoy the food during the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024.
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Staff members prepare to serve dishes during the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024.
Tourists watch a performance during the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024.
Tourists visit a market during the Paotang banquet held in Zhongba Village of Shiquan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2024.
