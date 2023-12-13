We Are China

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition on Maritime Silk Road held in SE China's Quanzhou

Xinhua) 08:49, December 13, 2023

Malaysian artist Mohamad Rusli Bin Ahmad makes a kite during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition on the Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Malaysian artist Pui See presents traditional kite making techniques during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition on the Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Kuwaiti artist Ali-Sabahnanm shows an egg-shell carving work during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition on the Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Kuwaiti artist Ali-Sabahnanm carves an egg during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition on the Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

