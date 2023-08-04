Master Xuan paper embroiderer dedicated to passing on intangible cultural heritage

Gu Yuchun, inheritor of embroidery on Xuan paper, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage item of east China's Jiangxi Province, creates embroidery work with Xuan paper at an institute of embroidery on Xuan paper in Xihu district, Nanchang city, Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Kong Wenjin)

"This pattern should be embroidered with long and short stitches. Every detail of the pattern must be perfect. You need to be very meticulous," Gu Yuchun, inheritor of embroidery on Xuan paper, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage item of east China's Jiangxi Province, said to an enthusiast of the traditional craft.

Xuan paper is a type of traditional Chinese paper that is considered an ideal material for traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting art. More than 700 years ago, ingenious artisans in China combined the art forms of Chinese calligraphy and painting and hand embroidery on the special material, inventing a new art form - embroidery on Xuan paper.

Due to the difficulty of the techniques involved, strict requirements for craftsmanship, and low rate of finished products, embroidery on Xuan paper has been dubbed the "uncrowned king" of embroidery products.

As the ninth-generation inheritor of embroidery on Xuan paper, Gu creates wonderful works in his own unique style using the craft at an institute of embroidery on Xuan paper in Xihu district, Nanchang city, Jiangxi Province.

"Unlike embroidery on cloth, embroidery on Xuan paper cannot be corrected. The Xuan paper we use is about 0.016 millimeters thick. When embroidering patterns on the paper, one hole can only take one stitch, and if you put more than three stitches there, the whole thing would be ruined," Gu told People's Daily Online.

Gu has developed a unique type of matte silk thread for his work, as traditional embroidery threads are too bright and colorful for creating embroidery works, which resemble Chinese ink wash paintings.

The special silk threads developed by Gu only come in black, grey, and white, with nearly 40 different shades.

In recent years, Gu has dedicated himself to teaching the craft of embroidery on Xuan paper to people with disabilities. So far, eight of his 15 students are such individuals.

"Skills for embroidery on Xuan paper have helped them better integrate into society and find inner peace," Gu said.

The artist has also actively promoted the craft and imparted his knowledge and skills to the next generation by working together with colleges and universities at home and abroad.

