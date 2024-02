We Are China

Dancers from China's Liaoning Ballet perform in Russia

Xinhua) 09:26, February 21, 2024

Dancers from China's Liaoning Ballet perform in Vladivostok, Russia, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

