Hengshan waist drum performance
(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 23, 2024
Dancing the dance of a lifetime! Adorned in red and white motifs, Hengshan waist drum performers showcase their synchronized movements and upbeat spirit on the streets of Yulin, Shaanxi Province.
(Video from Douyin user: dzz1022; produced by Zhu Yurou)
