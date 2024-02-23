Hengshan waist drum performance

(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 23, 2024

Dancing the dance of a lifetime! Adorned in red and white motifs, Hengshan waist drum performers showcase their synchronized movements and upbeat spirit on the streets of Yulin, Shaanxi Province.

(Video from Douyin user: dzz1022; produced by Zhu Yurou)

