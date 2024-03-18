Kindergartener's dance moves wow netizens

(People's Daily App) 16:15, March 18, 2024

With smooth dance moves, this cute girl has wowed many netizens on China's X-like platform Sina Weibo. They are convinced that dancing is in Uygur people's DNA. Does she look like Dilireba?

