Kindergartener's dance moves wow netizens
(People's Daily App) 16:15, March 18, 2024
With smooth dance moves, this cute girl has wowed many netizens on China's X-like platform Sina Weibo. They are convinced that dancing is in Uygur people's DNA. Does she look like Dilireba?
