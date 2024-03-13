Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Home>>

8-month-old baby, great-grandmother melt hearts online

(People's Daily App) 15:27, March 13, 2024

This video showing an 8-month-old baby and his 93-year-old great-grandma from Yunnan Province has gone viral on Chinese social media.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories