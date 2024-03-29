Symposium held to mark 65th anniversary of democratic reform in Xizang

Xinhua) 14:55, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Thursday to mark the 65th anniversary of the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The symposium, which focused on the practice of Chinese modernization in Xizang, was attended by scholars and experts from both China and abroad, either online or offline.

Wang Yanwen, deputy secretary-general of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, hailed the tremendous progress in human rights protection in Xizang since the democratic reform, noting that it showcased the political strengths of the leadership of the Communist Party of China as well as the strengths of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Chen Zongrong, a Party official with the China Tibetology Research Center, said the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in Xizang is a major historical event in the region's human rights progress and social development. The official said it was a landmark event in the advancement of human civilization and progress in global human rights.

Jin Yongbing, president of Xizang University, gave a speech on the education development in Xizang over the past 65 years.

Harunaga Isaacson, a professor with Hamburg University, shared information about the protection of ancient books and documents in the region as well as international cooperation on related studies, expressing appreciation to local government's conservation efforts.

