Scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa in Xizang

Xinhua) 09:47, April 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2024 in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, shows the scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A tourist poses with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background in Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tourists take photos of Mount Namjagbarwa in Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tourists visit an area of peach trees with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background near Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This photo taken on April 2, 2024 shows peach blossoms with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background near Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This photo taken on April 1, 2024 in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, shows the scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

