Scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa in Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2024 in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, shows the scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
A tourist poses with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background in Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Tourists take photos of Mount Namjagbarwa in Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Tourists visit an area of peach trees with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background near Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken on April 2, 2024 shows peach blossoms with Mount Namjagbarwa in the background near Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken on April 1, 2024 in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, shows the scenery of Mount Namjagbarwa. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
