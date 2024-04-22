Smart greenhouses boost crop yield, income in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) April 22, 2024

Photo shows smart greenhouses in Qiongjie county in Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

By widely promoting smart greenhouse farming, Qiongjie county in Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has significantly increased its land productivity in recent years.

Operators of the greenhouses have adopted technologies to continuously improve the soil quality, closely monitor temperature and humidity inside the greenhouses, and effectively intervene in crop growing conditions. These have successfully transformed previously barren saline-alkaline land into highly productive vegetable and grain fields, according to Guan Dapeng, a manager of the greenhouses.

"Currently, our greenhouses covering an area of over 400 mu (26.67 hectares) produce more than 2 million kilograms of fruits and vegetables annually, providing convenient employment opportunities for nearly 200 locals," Guan said.

Photo shows smart greenhouses in Qiongjie county in Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows a view of a smart greenhouse in Qiongjie county in Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

