China's Xizang reports robust foreign trade growth in Q1

Xinhua) 11:07, April 19, 2024

LHASA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade surge 216.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The region's total imports and exports of goods surpassed 2.17 billion yuan (about 305.55 million U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the customs office in Lhasa, the regional capital. Its growth rate continued to rank first in the country.

Xizang's exports grew 217.1 percent year on year to over 1.95 billion yuan, and its imports climbed to 227 million yuan, up 213.2 percent year on year.

In the first three months, the region's trade with Belt and Road partner countries rose 130 percent year on year to over 1.51 billion yuan.

