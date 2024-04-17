Home>>
Trending in China | Scenery in Nyingchi, SW China
(People's Daily App) 16:58, April 17, 2024
This video captures the spectacular scenery in Nyingchi, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Check out the video to enjoy the views.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Conservationists give wings to black-necked cranes on "roof of the world"
- Village tourism in Xizang ushers in spring amid peach blossom viewing
- China's Xizang exports locally-grown fruit for first time
- Letter from Lhasa: My first visit to Lhasa, where tradition meets modernity
- View of blooming flowers in China's Xizang
- Looking back at days of heroism, humiliation in "heroic county" on roof of world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.