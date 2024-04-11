View of blooming flowers in China's Xizang
A tourist poses for photos at a cole flower field in a village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
A tourist poses for photos among peach blossoms in a village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2024 shows the scenery of peach blossoms at Qundo Township of Powo County, Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Peach flowers are seen at the Pabonka Hermitage in the northern suburb of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Peach flowers are seen near Suosong Village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Peach flowers are seen at the Pabonka Hermitage in the northern suburb of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2024 shows the scenery of peach blossoms at a village in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.