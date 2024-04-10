Tea gardens enter harvest season in Anhui, E China

Xinhua) 09:21, April 10, 2024

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Feixi County of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 9, 2024. As spring unfolds, tea gardens across the region have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

A farmer shows picked tea leaves at a tea garden in Feixi County of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 9, 2024. As spring unfolds, tea gardens across the region have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

A farmer shows picked tea leaves at a tea garden in Feixi County of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 9, 2024. As spring unfolds, tea gardens across the region have entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows picked tea leaves at a tea garden in Feixi County of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As spring unfolds, tea gardens across the region have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Feixi County of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As spring unfolds, tea gardens across the region have entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

