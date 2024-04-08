Night landscape against stunning Milky Way in N China

Ecns.cn) 16:19, April 08, 2024

Night view of trees against the starry night with the Milky Way galaxy over a sand field in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Guan Yongxin)

