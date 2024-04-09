Embark on a mesmerizing night tour of Longmen Grottoes, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 13:40, April 09, 2024

Photo shows the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Luoyang Daily)

As night falls, the cliffs of the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, are bathed in the soft glow of yellow lights, illuminating the Buddhist statues and niches along the banks of the Yi River.

With over 1,500 years of history, the Longmen Grottoes boast 2,345 caves and niches, housing more than 100,000 Buddhist stone statues. These works have been described by UNESCO as the "high point of Chinese stone carving."

