We Are China

Sparkling skies: Song Dynasty masterpiece comes to life

(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 23, 2024

A beautiful fireworks show took place in the Qingming Shanghe Garden, a cultural theme park in Kaifeng, Henan Province, based on Song Dynasty (960-1279) architecture from a famous painting by Zhang Zeduan.

(Video from Douyin user: Cheng She, Compiled by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)