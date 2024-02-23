Home>>
Sparkling skies: Song Dynasty masterpiece comes to life
(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 23, 2024
A beautiful fireworks show took place in the Qingming Shanghe Garden, a cultural theme park in Kaifeng, Henan Province, based on Song Dynasty (960-1279) architecture from a famous painting by Zhang Zeduan.
