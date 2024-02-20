Greek artist paints silk scarf inspired by Chinese Spring Festival

February 20, 2024

ATHENS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- A silk scarf painting inspired by the Chinese Spring Festival is on display at an exhibition in Athens by Greek artist Sofia Fotiadou.

The exhibition, called "Out of the box - Fearless" began on Feb. 16 at the Sianti Gallery in the center of the Greek capital.

The silk scarf is called 'The Dance of Spring,' Fotiadou told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The artist explained that in the painting, flowers are scattered on a green background and the use of yellow symbolizes wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Fotiadou first created the painting using oil on canvas. Next, she collaborated with local company Hellenic Silk to have her work reproduced on silk.

The Greek artist believes that there is a special connection between Greece and China, two countries with ancient civilizations, and a bright future of bilateral cooperation.

Fotiadou said that participating in the 2019 Beijing Biennale was the most important moment of her artistic career so far.

Images of the trip to China are imprinted on her mind, she said: "It looked like a huge dragon, sleeping on hills and gorges, swaying, and stretching."

The artist sent good wishes to the Chinese people on the occasion of the New Year of the Dragon, adding: "I would like to wish that it will be a wonderful year, that it will be a year of peace and health for the whole world."

