Chinese museums receive 73 mln visits during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:40, February 19, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Museums across China received approximately 73.58 million visits during the Spring Festival holiday that ran from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Sunday.

The amount is 98.6 percent higher than the same period last year, said the administration.

Museums in eight provinces including Shaanxi, Sichuan, Jiangsu, and Guangdong received over 3 million visits, according to the administration.

